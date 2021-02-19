scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Kin of 2 frontline workers who died of Covid get Rs 1 cr

'The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance, these families will get some relief. I want to salute all Covid warriors of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 19, 2021 1:38:07 am
Kejriwal at Kumar's house in Nand Nagri Thursday. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

The Delhi government Thursday provided Rs 1 crore financial assistance each to the families of two frontline workers who died from Covid-19 while on duty. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the families of Om Pal Singh, who was a Delhi government school principal, and Raj Kumar, who was employed as a security guard at a city hospital, and handed over the cheques.

“I met the families of these Covid warriors and handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each. The pain these families have faced is irreplaceable but I am hopeful that with this financial assistance, these families will get some relief. I want to salute all Covid warriors of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

The CM added that the last one year has been tough for everyone but Covid warriors led the battle against the pandemic from the front.

While Singh was the principal of Government Boys Senior Secondary School at Kalyanpuri, Kumar was a security guard at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Singh was running a food relief centre at the school.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, they have worked relentlessly for the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government has already announced that we will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of Covid warriors who have lost their lives during Covid duty,” the CM said.

