‘How long will you make us wait?’ Kin lose patience as search ops enter day 2 after man drowns in Yamuna

Ever since 20-year-old Vikas drowned in the Yamuna on Saturday, his brother, Rahul (32) has been frequenting the river bank near his home in Noida’s Harola, desperately waiting for an update.

Vikas, who was pursuing graduation, and three of his friends, said police, visited the Kondli Nala in East Delhi, about 3 km from his home, on Saturday to immerse the idol after the celebrations for Saraswati Puja concluded.

“Four of them went in and only three returned. It took us some time to realise that Vikas never came out,” recalled Rahul.

Search operations entered the second day on Monday as teams of the Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and divers from the Delhi Boating Club continued to comb through the black waters.