Kin continue to sleep where tragedy struck: ‘Can’t shift elsewhere’

Days after two minors were killed after a BMW hit a WagonR which rammed into the footpath they were sleeping on, their family continued sleeping at the same spot. While the nearest night shelter is 200-400 metres away, they said they stay here to escape the heat and crowds.

The siblings’ mother, Abida, said, “My husband Jahangir and I have four children. We lost two. I remember playing with Roshni and Amir before dinner. They were brutally killed. I was sleeping when the car fell on my son and then dragged my daughter towards the pillar. It was horrifying. My husband is still going to work. He also sustained injuries on his leg but he’s the sole breadwinner. I want to shift to another place, but we don’t have that luxury. We shifted our blankets towards the wall but still sleep on the same footpath.”

Jahangir works odd jobs as a scrap dealer in the area. The family of six started sleeping here around five years ago.

Islam, their grandfather, said he last saw two cars crashing near the end of the flyover.

“It happened all of a sudden. The WagonR flipped and hit a couple who were also sleeping near us. We all tried to escape but it was too late. The car fell on the children. When I opened my eyes, I saw Amir trapped under the car and Roshni lying near the pillar. I tried to save them but couldn’t walk. We were all shocked. I lost my grandchildren… I want justice for my family. We don’t deserve this…,” he said.