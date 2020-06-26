Delhi: Kin check out Covid patient after row, hospital says hid info

A hospital spokesperson said Sharma was discharged on “personal request”. A hospital spokesperson said Sharma was discharged on “personal request”.

The family of a 59-year-old Covid patient admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital got him discharged within 24 hours of admission, alleging that the hospital did not provide him adequate treatment. The patient, R P Sharma, is now under isolation at his Burari home.

The hospital denied claims of negligence. Dr Ritu Saxena, Lok Nayak deputy medical superintendent, said: “Our doctors helped the patient with medication, this was also written in the discharge summary. They didn’t tell us about the patient suffering from heart disease. We ordinarily don’t allow patients to leave but if the family insists, we can’t stop them. The district surveillance officer was also informed about the discharge and home quarantine of the patient.”

A hospital spokesperson said Sharma was discharged on “personal request”.

According to the protocol set by the government, patients with co-morbid conditions and those who require oxygen support have to be admitted to hospital.

According to the family, Sharma, an accountant with CSIR, was admitted to the hospital on June 10.

His son Nitish Bharadwaj, who works at a hotel in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, said his uncle had tested positive on June 1. “We had to visit five hospitals that day to get him a bed before Lok Nayak admitted him. He died on June 10,” he said.

Sharma, a heart patient, tested positive the same day and the family rushed him to Lok Nayak, where he was admitted.

We thought he would be treated and went back home. Soon, I received a call from my father saying he couldn’t breathe and no doctor had come to see him. Worried, I reached the hospital around 4 pm and sent him fruits and dal chawal through the nurse,” alleged Bharadwaj.

However, the family alleged Sharma’s condition worsened and that he wasn’t provided an oxygen cylinder. They claimed to have called doctors and other staffers but no one helped.

On June 11, after a long argument with authorities, Bharadwaj got the discharge papers signed and took his father home.

“It was scary for us because my mother is also old. I didn’t want to risk her life but I knew that my father won’t be able to manage in that hospital. We bought masks and gloves from a nearby store and an oxygen support system as well,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd