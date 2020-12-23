Killed by 2 men in road rage, 15-year-old boy shuffled between school and work

Rohit Kumar.

Their son killed in an incident of road rage, the family of 15-year-old Rohit Kumar has locked their rented home in Greater Noida’s Haldoni and left for their hometown in Aligarh. A class IX student, Rohit would help his two elder brothers sell vegetables in Greater Noida. He succumbed to head injuries on Sunday, two days after being beaten up by two men on a bike following an argument.

The two men have been arrested, said police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rohit’s father Man Singh (40), who works as a driver in Delhi, said, “I was driving at the time… I got a call from my elder son saying that there was a fight and Rohit was badly injured. I left everything and rushed there — I never thought something like this could happen.”

Rohit was first taken to Yatharth hospital in Noida. Rashmi (27), his cousin, said, “First, we filed a complaint at Phase 2 station and then took him to the hospital. Throughout, he was bleeding from the head. The treatment cost Rs 30,000 and we do not have that kind of money. Nobody around offered a helping hand. So we took him to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi… he kept crying and was bleeding. A day later, doctors said a bone in his head broke and bent inward. There was not a single bone in his body that was not damaged… they beat him up so badly.”

A student of Shri Mishra Lal Adarsh Inter College in Aligarh, where he would go to take exams every few months, Rohit had been helping his brothers at the Phase 2 mandi every day. In the evening, the three brothers would go to another market near Naya Gaon to sell vegetables.

Adiba (20), a neighbour, said she still hadn’t come to terms with Rohit’s death: “He and his brothers, Ajay and Akash, had been working at the mandi for three years. I used to tie Rohit a rakhi every year… he was like a younger brother — hardworking and sincere.”

Harish Chander DCP, Zone 2, Gautam Budh Nagar, said, “Rohit had set up his vegetable cart with his brothers, and two men on a motorcycle touched the cart. A heated argument broke out and they started beating each other up. The two men then picked up a stick from nearby and hit Rohit on the head.” He said that the bike number was identified from CCTV footage and the two men, Likhit and Ashish, were arrested under IPC section 304.

