Kids out of school, Pak man knocks on Delhi High Court door

A Pakistani national, who claims to have migrated to India along with his family in May this year, has approached the Delhi High Court after a city government school allegedly stopped his three children from attending classes.

The issue came up for hearing before Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who sought to know the stand of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) for denying them admission.

Delhi government’s standing counsel, Ramesh Singh, apprised the court that the youngest child has been given admission, while his two siblings could not be admitted in view of a 2016 circular, which laid down the upper age limit for admission of students in various classes in the schools run by them.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for Pakistani national Gulsher, who filed the plea on behalf of his son and two daughters, alleged that the action on part of the government is “unconstitutional and violative of the fundamental rights to education” guaranteed to them under the Constitution of India.

The judge asked the counsel for DoE to clarify the reasons for denying admission to the two students, who also applied for admission in different classes of Delhi Government Senior Secondary School, Bhatti Mines, Chhattarpur.

The court sought the instruction by October 17.

Through his plea, Gulsher has also challenged the constitutional validity of Delhi government’s Directorate of Education circular of September 2016.

The plea also apprised the court that the family’s case for Indian citizenship was under consideration by the Centre and the man migrated to India on a tourist visa after his family was “persecuted and traumatised by Pakistani authorities”.

The plea claimed that after coming to India, the three siblings got themselves registered with the DoE and were allowed to attend classes from July 8 to September 14, when they were “unceremoniously” removed from school.