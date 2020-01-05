Kids of Delhi residents should get preference in colleges, jobs: CM Kejriwal

In a pre-poll bonanza, the Delhi government is likely to issue a notification by early next week, enhancing the circle rates of agricultural land in the capital from Rs 53 lakh per acre to Rs 2.25 crore-Rs 5 crore per acre, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Saturday.

Kejriwal said Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the proposal, which was cleared by the Delhi government cabinet on December 18. The CM made the announcement while addressing a town hall, the fifth in the series of seven meetings across seven Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The L-G has cleared the proposal on hiking the circles rates of agricultural land. The notification will be issued by Monday or Tuesday. We want to thank the

L-G for his approval,” Kejriwal said. The town hall was held at the Dilli Haat in Janakpuri.

The previous decision of the AAP government to revise the rates in August 2015 was struck down by then L-G Najeeb Jung, who cited many infirmities, including the lack of his consent. The last time circle rates were revised in Delhi was in 2008, when Sheila Dikshit was the chief minister.

Kejriwal, who fielded a host of questions from the audience, said at one point that he also feels that children of people settled in Delhi should be given “preference” in terms of education and employment. “I also came to Delhi from outside. But I also feel that some kind of preference should be given to them in schools, colleges and jobs,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP, in its 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, had promised that “in every college of Delhi, 85% of seats will be reserved for the residents of Delhi” in the event of Delhi getting full statehood. On Saturday, Kejriwal said that the demand for full statehood will figure in the party’s manifesto for the assembly polls as well.

The AAP chief also reiterated his opposition to the CAA and NRC. He said, “What if Pakistan sends its spies misusing CAA? This is a valid concern I feel.”

