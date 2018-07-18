Kids in basement: Rights body flags lack of empathy by school

Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. (Express photo) Rabea Girls’ Public School in Ballimaran. (Express photo)

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) — which conducted an inspection at Rabea Girls Public School in Ballimaran over the alleged confinement of at least 16 nursery and kindergarten students in the basement of the school — has found that the school did not handle the issue of alleged non-payment of school fee empathetically; the school’s internal accounting procedures were lax; and the administration exhibited a casual behaviour towards child safety.

The DCPCR had conducted inspections twice — on July 1 and July 12 — following complaints to the commission that children were confined in the school basement for five hours on July 10. The DCPCR committee is of prima facie view that “the school did not handle the issue of non-payment of fee empathetically”.

“A more humane approach would have been to not isolate children… children of parents who had paid the fee were also subject to harassment as they hadn’t submitted the teachers’ copy. It can be said that the school’s internal accounting procedures and record management systems are broken,” said DCPCR member Anurag Kundu. The report was submitted to the Directorate of Education (DOE) and sent to the school Monday. The committee has asked the school to file a response by July 23.

