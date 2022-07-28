scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

On August 4, thousands of kids in Delhi will make world’s largest tricolour: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questions why India has been left behind, 75 years after independence. India’s 130 crore citizens should take up the responsibility to make the country the best in the world, he says

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 2:57:35 pm
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express File Photo)

To celebrate 75 years of independence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday that thousands of children will congregate in the capital on August 4 to make the “largest tricolour in the world”.

“The whole country is celebrating 75 years of independence. Every Indian is immersed in patriotism. On August 4, thousands of children will gather in Delhi to make the world’s largest tricolour. They will resolve that with the help of 130 crore citizens, they will make India the number one country in the world,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

“It has been 75 years since we gained independence. Many countries have progressed more than us, why did we get left behind? We are not lesser than anyone. We have all natural resources – rivers, mountains, herbs, crops etc. Indians are the most intelligent and hardworking in the world. Then why have we been left behind?” he said.

Kejriwal said if the country was left to politicians and political parties, then for the next 75 years also, the country will be lagging behind.

“The 130 crore people of the country will have to take responsibility. We all should resolve that together we will make India the best and strongest country in the world. Some people ask, ‘Can India lead the world?’ Why not? Why can’t India become the best country in the world but for that you all will have to come together and work. Traders, farmers, businessmen, workers, salaried class, doctors, engineers, lawyers all will need to band together,” he said.

“Seventy five years ago when the whole country came together, we made the British flee. Now once again, we need to come together to make India the best country in the world,” said Kejriwal.

