Kidney racket that targeted the homeless busted

A kidney transplantation racket has been busted in South Delhi with the arrest of 10 people, including two doctors, who allegedly targeted homeless people and illegally sold their kidneys. The accused have been arrested from different parts of Delhi, Sonepat and Rishikesh.

Police said the gang conducted at least 12-14 kidney transplants over the last six months. On May 26, a team at Hauz Khas police station received inputs that 3-4 men were targeting the homeless near AIIMS hospital. A police informer led the team to a man who was being taken to a lab for a medical check-up. Police found one of the victims, Pintu Yadav, during the raid.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Yadav told us that he was being taken by Sarvjeet Jailwal (37) for treatment of abdomen pain, but the man was forcing him to give his kidney. Yadav fought with him and left,” said said an officer from the investigating team led by SHO Shivani Singh. A case under sections of cheating and Transplantation of Human Organs Act has been registered.

Police said Yadav led them to Jailwal, who was found with another victim, Raghu Sharma. The gang had already taken Sharma’s kidney. Jailwal was questioned and raids were conducted in Paschim Vihar, where police found another accused, Shailesh Patel (23), with three more victims.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “We found that Patel had conducted medical tests on the men and was going to take their kidneys. Their lives were saved in time. Patel used to identify ‘soft targets’ such as the homeless.”

Patel and Sarvjeet were arrested and they told police that they were tasked to bring donors to their associate Vikas (24) and a doctor, who would pay them Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 for each. The men would first be medically examined and their kidneys were then sold to patients for a much higher price, said police. Their associate, Md Latif, a field boy at a lab, was also arrested. He used to take donors and recipients to diagnostic centres for testing before operation, police said.

“They disclosed names of testing centres and hospitals where kidneys used to be transplanted. Their other associates, Vipin and Vikas, used to pay the donor after the illegal transplants,” said the DCP. After raids, Vikas and Ranjit Gupta (43) were arrested. Vikas would provide accommodation to donors in Paschim Vihar while Gupta would help send them and the recipients to Gohana for the medical procedure.

The interrogation led investigators to Gohana, in Haryana’s Sonepat district, where the accused had opened their clinic. Police arrested Dr Sonu Rohilla (37) and Dr Sourabh Mittal (37) on the spot. Dr Rohilla, the owner of the clinic, allegedly performed illegal operations along with other doctors and technicians from prominent hospitals, police said. Dr Mittal is an anesthesiologist who has worked in a reputed hospital and would help with operations.

Three operation theatre technicians who worked with Dr Mittal — Kuldeep Ray (47), Om Prakash Sharma (48) and Manoj Tiwari (36) — were also arrested. Police believe Ray is the alleged mastermind and had convinced the others. He partnered with Dr Rohilla to work at his clinic in Gohana.

“Ray worked as a technician at a reputed hospital and was also operating on patients in Gohana. He used to contact victims and recipients on Facebook, and had formed several groups,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused have likely transplanted more than 20 kidneys. The victim would be paid Rs 1-3 lakh while the recipient would pay the accused Rs 10-25 lakh. The victims were from Assam, Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, etc, police said.