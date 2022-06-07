Kidney racket accused held seminars for docs, posed as healthcare officials

Following the arrest of 11 men in connection with a kidney transplant racket in South Delhi, police have found that the main accused held several seminars and events at hotels in the Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone to “lure” doctors from private hospitals into joining them. Police also found that the gang often posed as members from a healthcare group.

“The kingpin, OT technician Kuldeep Ray (46), had worked with a Rajasthan-based gang earlier which transplanted kidneys. He observed that doctors and OT technicians who were part of that gang would get into trouble for a minor issue or mistake. As he wanted his gang to have a ‘good record’, he tried to get more doctors to come on board so he could get guidance,” said a police officer involved with the probe.

“The aim (of the seminars) was to show doctors that he leads a good life and has a lot of money. He was offering Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3.5 lakh to doctors for each surgery,” said the officer.

Among the arrested men are two doctors, Sourabh Mittal (37) and Priyansh (34), who have been working at private hospitals in South Delhi and Dwarka for years. Police said they allegedly assisted Ray while he performed the surgeries.

During the investigation, police also found several “motivational” videos on the mobile phones of Ray and his associates. Many of these videos were uploaded and shared on WhatsApp groups.

In one of the videos, gang members talk about how they are “saving lives every day” and how they “offer good medical services for both donors and recipients”. In some videos, donors said they are in good health and recipients thank the gang members for their “noble” work.

“We questioned both donors and recipients. Some of them said the set up in Gohana, where the gang operated, was a real hospital… They said they later found out that the gang is involved in illegal selling and transplantation,” said the officer.

The gang operated out of ‘Sri Ramchandra hospital’, located inside a two-storey house in Sonepat’s Gohana owned by another gang member, Sonu Rohilla (37). Police said the hospital was usually shut during the day and transplantation and dialysis operations would take place at night.

Additional DCP Harsha Vardhan had earlier told The Indian Express that Rohilla is not a qualified doctor and has been cheating patients for a long time. He added that the hospital had no medical licence and that supplies, equipment and medicines were sourced by Ray from Delhi.

“Locals in Gohana suspected illegal operations but didn’t report anything to authorities,” said another officer.

The Indian Express accessed video footage of the hospital which shows a well-maintained clinic with OT rooms, medical supplies, dialysis machines, patient-care rooms and other testing labs.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker had said the gang has been operating for close to a year and allegedly transplanted 14 kidneys in the last six months — at least two surgeries were performed by them per month. The gang would target homeless people outside temples and hospitals and on social media and get them to sell their kidneys.