Man booked for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor in Gurgaon

The police Wednesday booked a man for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Gurgaon, the police said Thursday. According to the police, the victim told her family that the accused man, who lives in the same neighbourhood, had allegedly been raping her for two months after threatening to kill her family members.

After she shared her ordeal with the family, they filed a police complaint. In the police complaint, her father said, “For the past few days, she had been keeping to herself and was scared to talk. Today, she told us that the accused had been sexually assaulting her for over two months. She said that he had threatened to kill her family if she revealed it to anyone.”

The father alleged that on July 8, the accused man had abducted his daughter. “We got to know of it later, following which we tried looking for her. After searching for many hours, she was found late at night at a chowk near the highway,” he said in the FIR.

The police said the victim’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate and her medical examination was conducted, which confirmed sexual assault.

A police officer, privy to the investigation, said requesting anonymity, “The accused man is a native of the same neighbourhood. He is absconding and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him.”

An FIR was registered against the accused man under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, said police.