Kidnapped from Delhi’s Jama Masijd, boy reunited with family

A three-year-old child, who was kidnapped from Jama Masjid area, was rescued after he was left behind by his captor in the same area, police said. The police said they are trying to trace the perpetrator, adding that the boy was accompanying his mother when he went missing.

Advertising

Information about the missing boy was uploaded on ZIPNET, following which the notice was circulated to all police stations in NCR. Word was spread through public announcements on loudspeakers and posters in the area, in addition to using social media tools like WhatsApp and Facebook.

“Footage from all the available CCTV cameras in the vicinity of entry and exit points of Meena Bazaar and Jama Masjid were analysed for clues. A woman was spotted along with the kidnapped child near Urdu Bazaar Road, while exiting from Meena Bazaar,” said a senior police officer. It was also learnt that she went up to Bazaar Matia Mahal on foot along with the child and was seen boarding a rickshaw at Bazaar Matia Mahal and later travelling towards Chandni Mahal. “It seems the woman got scared after seeing a lot of cops and dropped the boy, before boarding the rickshaw,” said an officer.

Several rickshaw pullers were questioned to identify the one seen in the footage, police said.

While investigators were able to trace her steps till Seelampur’s Buland Masjid, they are yet to find clues on where she disappeared afterwards.