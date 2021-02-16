Noida: Kidnap probe reveals hand of six cops, one arrested

According to police, the FIR was filed Wednesday by Maju Chauhan, who runs Bandhu Financial Services in Sector 65.

A constable was arrested and five policemen, including a sub-inspector, were booked by Noida Police on Monday for allegedly kidnapping three men and demanding ransom.

According to police, constable Nitin Chaudhary and the five policemen who are on the run — sub-inspector Chetan Prakash and constables Sumit Pawla, Sumit Sharma, Atul Nagar and Sumit Mandar — were posted at the Cyber Crime police station in Gautam Budh Nagar. Another accused, Sonu, who is Nitin’s friend, was also arrested in the case.

“We had received a complaint at Phase 3 police station about some people demanding money following a kidnapping. A team was set up and two people were arrested. During questioning, it was found that six policemen from the Cyber Crime police station, which is managed from Lucknow, were behind the crime,” said DCP (Central Noida) Harish Chander.

According to police, the FIR was filed Wednesday by Maju Chauhan, who runs Bandhu Financial Services in Sector 65. The FIR alleged that five men kidnapped three of his employees and demanded Rs 7 lakh for their safe return. “The accused policemen had visited the office of the firm to investigate if it was being run illegally,” said the DCP.