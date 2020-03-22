Khureji Khas stir: Former Congress councillor gets bail

A Delhi court granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and three others, who were arrested from an anti-CAA protest site in Northeast Delhi’s Khureji Khas in February. (Representational Image) A Delhi court granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and three others, who were arrested from an anti-CAA protest site in Northeast Delhi’s Khureji Khas in February. (Representational Image)

A Delhi court granted bail to former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan and three others, who were arrested from an anti-CAA protest site in Northeast Delhi’s Khureji Khas in February.

However, activist Khalid Saifi’s bail application, which was heard by the same court, was dismissed. The court said that in this case, the protest “appears to have become violent” and to control the law and order situation, “police had fired in the air and used tear gas shells.”

Saifi’s lawyer Rebecca John had argued that he was “brutally beaten inside the police station” because of which he sustained fractures to both his legs and injuries to his hand.

However, the court said the allegations against him were serious in nature as “he had instigated the mob to pelt stones at the police party, and his name also emerged in a disclosure statement of co-accused”.

Jahan and five other people were arrested by Delhi Police, who claimed before the court that a flag march headed by senior officers tried to clear the roads near the Khureji protest site but Jahan incited the crowd to pelt stones at the policemen and one person from the crowd also opened fire at the police.

Jahan has been charged under sections of attempt to murder, rioting, among others.

Additional Sessions Judge Manjusha Wadhwa granted bail to Jahan, Mohd Saleem, Sameer Ansari and Vikram Thakur on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each with a surety of the like amount. The court also directed them to not participate “even in a peaceful agitation until the pandemic of coronavirus subsides”.

ASJ Wadhwa said that “no overt act has been imputed” to Jahan on allegations that she incited the crowd. The court said that invoking Section 307 against her was debatable since there was no allegation that she used the country-made pistol.

The other three men were granted bail since no overt act has been ascribed to them as well, said the court.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.