Faridabad: Prohibitory orders in Khori village area after SC orders demolition

Eight days after the Supreme Court directed that “all essential measures” be taken to “remove encroachments on the subject forest land” in Faridabad’s Khori village, the district magistrate has prohibited “the gathering of five or more persons” and “the carrying of weapon of offence” within “200 metres of encroachment area” in the village “till completion of the work”.

In the order, District Magistrate Yashpal stated that the directions have been given after Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT), in a letter to him on Monday, pointed out that “during removal of encroachment, heavy protest may be initiated by the occupants and there is also a possibility that some miscreants may take advantage of the situation to create unrest that can lead to a law and order issue”.

“… it has been made to appear to me that the entry of all persons other than staff on duty, including police personnel, is likely to disturb the smooth removal of encroachment in village Khori and that carrying of any arms/fire arms and any other weapon of offence and assembly of five or more persons within a radius of 200 metres of the village… is likely to cause disruption in the maintenance of peace and tranquility and smooth removal of encroachment,” the order said.

Stating that “directions are necessary to avoid injury to persons lawfully employed and to prevent risk or danger to human life and property and disturbance to public peace and tranquility or riot of affray”, the order prohibits “the gathering of five or more persons, the carrying of weapons of offence like fire arms, swords, gandasam, lathis, barchas, kulharis, jails, knives and other weapons within the area of 200 metres of encroachment area… till completion of the work”.

On June 7, the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad to “take all essential measures to remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception, not later than six weeks” from the date of the order. The order had also directed that a “compliance report” be submitted in the matter “under the signature of the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation”.

“Similarly, the Secretary of the Forest Department of the State of Haryana shall also cause to verify the factual situation regarding encroachments on the subject forest land and submit independent compliance report under his signature… The State in general and the local police in particular, shall give necessary and adequate logistical support to enable the Corporation to implement the directions given by us to evict the occupants/encroachers including by forcible eviction from the subject forest land,” states the order.

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 27.