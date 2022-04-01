Khori Gaon demolition: SC orders alternate accommodation for evicted residents, monthly compensation

The Supreme Court Thursday quizzed the Faridabad Municipal Corporation over the alleged delay in readying alternate accommodation for rehabilitating people evicted from the forest land in Khori Gaon, and directed it to pay Rs 2,000 per month to those eligible for the allotment till the flats are handed over to them.

“Until the eligible persons are given possession of the flats, the corporation shall be liable to pay the solatium amount of Rs 2,000 per month until the date of possession letter,” a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, A S Oka and C T Ravikumar ordered. It asked the corporation to complete the allotment before April 30, 2022.

“Despite your undertaking, one year has lapsed and situation has not changed,” Justice Khanwilkar told Haryana Additional Advocate General Arun Bhardwaj, as he pointed out to the bench that the municipal commissioner in a status report last year had informed the court that the flats will be ready for possession by April 30, 2022.

“They can only occupy if any facility is available. Premises have been put up without any maintenance. Flats should be made habitable and still not done. One year has elapsed,” the bench told him.

The court said those evicted are being forced to live outside: “You make conditions conducive for them to live. Corporations must take responsibility. All of these people must be compensated by you.”

The bench also said that once the corporation tells it that the place is habitable, it would send someone to check and then take a call.

Appearing for the petitioners, Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh said those evicted were living under tarpaulins, braving the cold and now the heat.

The court also said it was informed that the land from where unauthorised structures were removed is being misused by locals, and directed the Faridabad superintendent of police to ensure there is no encroachment or misutilisation of plot in the future.

It also asked the forest department to issue appropriate directions to ensure plantation of suitable trees in the area.