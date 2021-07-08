Khori demolition: Cops disperse hundreds of protesters, ‘a few’ detained

Residents of the area – many for over 15 years – have been carrying out demonstrations against the demolition, some of which have also turned violent after clashes with police personnel. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Around 200 people who were trying to surround the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi to protest against the planned demolition in Faridabad’s Khori village were removed from the area by Delhi Police personnel, who also detained some of them.

According to social activists who claim to be among those detained, the protest had been scheduled to begin at noon, but lasted only a few minutes before police personnel put the protestors in buses and took them away from the spot.

A senior police officer also confirmed that some people were detained from Barakhamba Road. “Around 200 people were removed from Barakhamba Road. A few of them have been detained,” said the officer.

Protestors, however, alleged that the number of people picked up by the police is close to 500.

“So far, 500 people including Meenu Verma and Sanjay Raj have been arrested in the demonstration,” read a statement released by the participating groups on Thursday afternoon.

Former Lok Sabha MP and National Spokesperson of the Congress, Udit Raj, also took to Twitter to say he had been detained.

“I am detained in Mandir Marg Police Station N Delhi with about 500 people of Khori. Modi and Khattar govts are hell bent upon to bulldoze about 1 lac habitats. This protest was started from Tolstoy Marg,” he Tweeted.

The shadow of demolition has been looming over Khori village since June 7, when the Supreme Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) to “remove encroachments on the subject forest land without any exception”, putting over 5,000 homes in danger of being razed. The civic body has been given six weeks to complete the task.

Residents of the area – many for over 15 years – have been carrying out demonstrations against the demolition, some of which have also turned violent after clashes with police personnel. Several residents have submitted complaints to Faridabad Police against the people who sold them the government land fraudulently, and 25 FIRs have been registered at the Suraj Kund police station so far.

Officials from the administration, meanwhile, have said that the demolition can be carried out “anytime now”, with all arrangements made. Four duty magistrates have been appointed for the task and 10 teams, each consisting of an “in charge” and a police officer, have also been formed. Officials have said that a team of the health department will also be present, along with 500 Covid testing kits and 10 ambulances, when the razing is done.