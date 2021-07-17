Khori demolition: As registration begins for new homes, red flag from UN experts

As demolitions continued in Khori village for the third day, several residents signed up for the rehabilitation scheme on Friday at a camp set up in the Radha Soami Satsang centre. (File photo)

As demolitions continued in Khori village for the third day, several residents signed up for the rehabilitation scheme on Friday at a camp set up in the Radha Soami Satsang centre. Municipal Corporation of Faridabad Commissioner Garima Mittal said 100 people filled up forms Friday.

Some residents are, however, apprehensive about the scheme. Already duped once, they said they are afraid of the same thing happening again. Sumit Kumar, who works as a driver, was among those who came to fill the forms at the camp. “We have already been fooled once, we thought our land was our own, but now we have lost everything… We are filling the forms, but we do not know if they will translate into anything,” he said.

Meanwhile, experts from the United Nations called on the Indian government to “halt mass evictions” and “to consider regularising the settlement”.

“We appeal to the Indian government to respect its own laws and its own goal of eliminating homelessness by 2022 and to spare homes of 100,000 people…,” the experts said in a statement issued on Friday.

“We find extremely worrying that India’s highest court, which has in the past led the protection of housing rights, is now leading evictions placing people at risk of internal displacement and even homelessness, as is the case in Khori Gaon…,” said the experts.

As per the statement, the experts are Special Rapporteurs, part of what is known as UN’s Special Procedures of the

Human Rights Council: “Special Procedures is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures’ experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organisation and serve in their individual capacity.”

On June 7, the Supreme Court had directed MCF to clear all “encroachments” without exception, from the “subject forest land” in Khori in six weeks. The civic body started demolitions on Wednesday.