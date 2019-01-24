Kherki Daula again, ‘cop’ refuses to pay toll, speeds away

A man claiming to be a head constable with the Delhi Police created chaos at the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon on Wednesday morning, after he refused to pay the toll and got into an argument with toll collectors before eventually speeding away.

While toll plaza officials said they filed a complaint, police personnel at the Kherki Daula toll plaza claimed they are yet to receive a formal complaint.

According to officials of Skylark, the highway operator, the incident occurred in lane number 23, meant for vehicles travelling from the direction of Gurgaon towards Manesar, around 12.30 pm.

“The man was in a car which had few other people who seemed like family members. At the booth, he displayed an ID card claiming he was a head constable with the Delhi Police, thinking that he would be exempted from paying the toll tax. When we told him that he still has to pay the amount, he refused and became aggressive,” alleged Kripal Singh, PRO of Skylark.

Video footage of the incident, recorded by toll staff on their mobile phones, shows the accused sitting in the driver’s seat and accusing employees at the plaza of hooliganism even as he refuses to pay the toll tax. “You make a police case, I will not pay,” the man is heard telling the staff in the video.

Singh said they tried to “persuade the man for 15 minutes”.

“But he refused. Eventually, he said that he was going to drive away and warned us against trying to stop him, saying that he will run over anyone in front. He fled without paying the tax.We have submitted a police complaint in this regard,” he claimed.

Until Wednesday evening, however, police personnel at the Kherki Daula toll plaza claimed to have received no complaint.

“Officials at Kherki Daula told us about the incident, but are yet to file a formal complaint. Once this is done, the matter will be investigated accordingly,” said head constable Pradeep Kumar.

There have been multiple instances of confrontation, even violence, at the toll plaza earlier.

Last month, a woman toll operator was manhandled and beaten up by two commuters who weren’t allowed to pass without paying the toll tax.

In another incident, an employee at the plaza was run over by a mini-bus when he tried to stop the vehicle from driving on the wrong side.