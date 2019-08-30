Kherki Daula again: 23-year-old slaps, threatens woman toll operator, arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested by Gurgaon Police Thursday afternoon, two hours after he allegedly manhandled and physically assaulted a woman toll collector at Kherki Daula toll plaza when she refused to let him pass without paying tax.

According to the complaint submitted by the woman, the incident took place in lane number 11 of the plaza, when she was manning the toll booth.

“Around 10.45 am, an Alto came… I asked for the fee but the driver refused to pay. He started abusing me and got out of his car and hit me…While leaving, he threatened to kill me,” alleged the complainant, Soni Kumari, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the toll booth. It shows the driver first exchanging words with the woman toll collector, following which her male colleague, who is standing inside the booth with her, also intervenes and speaks to the man. The driver, however, gets out of his vehicle and approaches the window of the toll booth, where he can be seen arguing with the woman. Even as the matter gets heated and her colleagues intervene, the driver is seen slapping the woman and then going on to repeatedly try to beat her through the window.

Police said an FIR was registered regarding the matter at the Kherki Daula police station under IPC sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation). The accused, Rahul (23), a resident of Gurgaon’s Shikohpur village, was arrested from the plaza.

“The accused has been arrested and the car in which he was travelling seized. He was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

This is not the first instance of violence at the toll plaza. In June, the PRO of Skylark, the toll operator, was beaten with a brick when he refused to allow a commuter to pass without paying tax on the basis of a false registration. A day prior to that, a lane attendant was dragged on the bonnet of a commuter’s car when he refused to let him pass without paying tax.

Violence against women operators has also become increasingly common. In another incident in June, a woman toll collector was punched in the face by a commuter. She had refused to let him pass without paying toll, based on his claim that he was a resident of one of the local villages exempted from paying tax.

In December last year, similarly, a couple allegedly manhandled and beat up a woman toll collector when she refused to let them pass on the basis of an expired tag.

Past incidents

June 28, 2019: PRO of Skylark, the toll operator, beaten with a brick after he refused to let the vehicle of a commuter pass on the basis of a false registration certificate

June 27, 2019: Lane attendant dragged on the bonnet of a car for 200 metres when he tried to stop its driver from passing without paying toll

June 21, 2019: Woman toll collector punched in the face by a commuter after she refused to let him pass. He claimed to be a resident of Shikohpur, one of the villages exempt from paying tax

June 21, 2019: A commuter hit a lane attendant with his car when the latter tried to stop him from passing without paying tax

May 15, 2019: Two commuters pass through toll plaza without paying tax after threatening toll collectors with what turned out to be a toy gun

April 13, 2019: Lane attendant, who tried to stop commuters from passing without paying tax, dragged on the bonnet of their Innova for 3-4 km, taken to an isolated area, and beaten up

Dec 7, 2018: Lane attendant run over by a mini-bus after he tried to stop its driver from entering the plaza lane from the wrong side

Dec 7, 2018: Woman toll collector manhandled and beaten up by a man and his wife when she refused to let them pass on the basis of an expired tag