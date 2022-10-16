scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Khattar’s dig at Mann on Satluj Yamuna Link issue: Mann hai jo maanta hi nhi

On Friday, after a two-hour meeting at Haryana Niwas in Chandigarh, Khattar had said that it was the “final meeting” with Punjab on the issue, while Mann said Punjab does not have “a single drop of water to share”.

“For Haryana, the construction of the SYL canal is a matter of life and death,” Khattar said. (File Photo)

A day after Punjab and Haryana chief ministers failed to reach a consensus over the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday took a jibe at his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, borrowing a Bollywood film’s title.

At a felicitation organised at Gurgaon’s Nayagaon village on Saturday, while referring to discussion on SYL issue during Friday’s meeting, Khattar said, “…lekin yeh toh aisa Mann hai jo maanta hi nahi (this Mann is a man who is hard to please)…the case is already listed in the Supreme Court…they have said the canal will be constructed…”

“For Haryana, the construction of the SYL canal is a matter of life and death,” Khattar said.

