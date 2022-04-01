Khattar responds to Mann: Chandigarh is and will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab and will remain so and Punjab government’s ‘one-sided’ resolution seeking the transfer of Union Territory of Chandigarh is ‘be-maani’ (meaningless).

On the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moving a resolution, during a special session of Assembly, urging the Central government to immediately transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh – the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana – to Punjab, Khattar said, “The Punjab government’s one-sided resolution has no meaning. This is not the first time that this has come up. These resolutions have been brought earlier also. There is no point in recommending such a resolution…since this is not only a subject of Punjab, it is a subject of Haryana also and even people of Himachal Pradesh claim their share…The Supreme Court had once held that Himachal Pradesh has right to 7.19 percent of Chandigarh’s land under Punjab Reorganisation Act. It is a different matter that Himachal Pradesh has declared Shimla as its capital. So, all the three states have a stake in it,” he said.

Khattar added, “Chandigarh is the capital of Punjab and Haryana…aur dono ki hi rahegi (and it will remain the capital of both). If there is any topic for discussion, then only Chandigarh is not the issue. There are multiple issues – SYL (Satluj Yamuna link canal) , Hindi speaking areas also. So, things can proceed when there is review of all issues among the stakeholders. This one-sided resolution is bemaani,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing media persons after chairing a meeting with industrialists and real estate developers to discuss the proposed Global City project in Gurgaon on Friday afternoon.

He said that Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh came into existence through the Punjab Reorganisation Act passed in the year 1966. “There is a provision in this Act that 60 percent of employees of Chandigarh will be from Punjab and 40 percent will be from Haryana. Since that time Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and Punjab,” he said.

On the Centre’s move to align the service conditions of all employees of Union Territory of Chandigarh with the Central Civil Services, Khattar said that the decision was taken considering the interest of employees working in Chandigarh and that the Punjab government was misleading the public on this issue.

“The employees of Chandigarh would benefit from this decision. Earlier, they had to depend on the Punjab government for every government order. Previously, the orders regarding allowances or other benefits, issued by the Central Government, were implemented in Chandigarh only after the Punjab government issued a notification for the same. But, now after this decision, all these orders would be directly applicable to the UT employees,” he said.

He said that Punjab had not yet given the benefits of 7th Pay Commission for its employees while Haryana had implemented it in 2016. He added that employees in Chandigarh, who had been deprived of these benefits, would now be able to avail them.

On Haryana government’s decision to abolish rule 134 A of Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, which had provisions to reserve 10 percent seats of private schools for meritorious students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) families, Khattar said, “When rule 134 A was made, the RTE did not exist. The Right to Education (RTE) Act, which has been implemented across the country, has provision to reserve 25 percent seats for admission of students from poor and EWS families in private schools. Whereas in Haryana, rule 134 A had provisions to reserve 10 percent seats. So, we are now following Centre’s RTE and under RTE, 25 percent of students from poor families will be able to secure admission and this will benefit more people.”