Khattar inaugurates underpass, flyover at Huda City Centre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the government will plan to develop a Global City project on around 1,000 acres of land at Sectors 36 and 37. An advisory council will be formed by the government to execute the project, which will have residential, commercial properties and offices among other projects.

After chairing a consultation meeting with leading real estate developers to discuss the project, the CM said, “Gurgaon has become a centre of attraction for investors across the world. More investors and entrepreneurs will come forward after the construction of the Global City.”

He said another meeting would be held after a month with stakeholders to take the work forward and discuss plans.

The project will come up on land acquired by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) in villages including Harsaru, Gadholi Khurd, Mohammadpur Jharsa and Khandsa. Land for this project was originally acquired for setting up an SEZ, but it was later taken over by the state government.

Earlier on Friday morning, the CM inaugurated two projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) — Huda City decongestion project and the water supply distribution network of Zone-8 from Sector 111 to Sector 115.

The Huda City Centre decongestion project, built at a cost of Rs 52.52 crore, comprising an underpass, a flyover and a foot overbridge and surface road, across a stretch of 1.93 km is expected to reduce traffic snarls at one of the city’s busiest intersections, which sees heavy vehicle flow and pedestrian movement.

“The new underpass and flyover will facilitate smooth traffic stream at this critical location and reduce traffic congestion,” said Khattar. “Gurgaon has emerged as an iconic city and has shown immense potential for progress. It has emerged as the ‘Setu’ for connecting Haryana to the rest of the world,” he added.

The 705-metre long unidirectional underpass at Huda City Centre will streamline traffic from Signature Tower towards Subash Chowk. Construction on the underpass started in July 2019, and was initially set to be completed in a year. The project was marred by delays due to successive lockdowns due to the pandemic and ban on construction on account of rising pollution levels.

Recently, the GMDA had opened a 269.5-metre flyover near the underpass connecting Hussain Marg and sector road towards Signature Towers as part of the project to decongest the Huda City Centre junction.

Praising the projects in the city, the CM said his commitment was towards making Gurgaon the ‘smartest’ city and a ‘connecting link’ with the world.