Khattar calls for unity at Haryana Waqf Board programme

At a felicitation programme organised by members and Imams of Haryana Waqf Board in Gurgaon, state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Thursday called on everyone to work together and remain united for the betterment of society.

“… in the meeting, we discussed several matters. Sab log samaj mein ikathe reh kar kaam karen… Vichar mein koi aisi baat naa aaye jisse aapsi bhaichara bigde. (Everyone should work together in society… There should not be any thought which disturbs brotherhood among communities)… agar mukhya roop se karen, toh samaj saara sukhi hoga (if we take the lead, the society will prosper)… without any discrimination — whether someone is Hindu, Muslim, Christian or Sikh — and without any differences of caste, we have to take the society forward,” said Khattar.

The Haryana government has increased the honorarium of Imams of Haryana Waqf Board by more than 50 per cent, and a provision has been made for a five per cent increase every year.

Khattar will also inaugurate nine road infrastructure projects of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) worth Rs 97.81 crore and lay the foundation stone for the construction of 100 MLD unit number 4 water treatment plant at Chandu Budhera on Friday through video conferencing, among other projects.

The projects include redevelopment of Atul Kataria Chowk comprising the construction of a 731-metre-long four-lane flyover to ease traffic congestion for commuters plying between Kapashera Chowk to Mahavir Chowk and a 642.30-metre four-lane bi-directional underpass being constructed from Sheetla Mata Mandir towards Maharana Pratap Chowk, along with service road. GMDA officials said eight special road repair projects worth Rs 50.11 crore will be inaugurated Friday.

“Atul Kataria Chowk is among the busiest intersections in the city and sees a heavy volume of traffic. The revamped chowk will ease traffic congestion and streamline traffic flow. A total of 27.33 km of road length has been upgraded and 27 km of footpath have been repaired on both sides of the road. Installation of road safety furniture for safety and control of traffic, thermoplastic markings on road for guiding road users, installation of road signages for information and other speed control measures have also been carried out,” said Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.