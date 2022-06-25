Khattar approves several infrastructure projects in Gurgaon

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday gave the approval to upgrade the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) from village Ghata to NH-48 via Vatika Chowk. Under the project, it has been proposed that eight flyovers, a six-lane carriageway and a six-lane service road will be constructed on this road.

The chief minister chaired Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA)’s tenth meeting on Friday evening, where budget proposal of Rs 1894 crore for 2022-23 was approved.

In the meeting, he approved several infrastructure and maintenance projects to expand road network, sewage, drainage and other civic amenties in the city.

Khattar approved a proposal to connect leg-2 and leg-3 of Gurgaon master storm water drains to Najafgarh drain. He said that to prevent waterlogging on land adjoining Najafgarh drain, there is a proposal to build a lake. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will also be built along the lake. Khattar emphasized on desilting of Najafgarh drain, which will help accelerate the flow of water and solve the problem of water logging.

The chief minister said a 7.5-meter-wide service road on both sides of Dwarka Expressway will be constructed. The length of the one-way service road will be around 15.30 km. The estimated expenditure on this project will be Rs 119.15 crore.

In addition to 270 MLD capacity water treatment plant in Basai, another 90 MLD capacity water treatment plant will be set up there, to increase the water capacity in the district. Apart from this, construction of an additional 100 MLD capacity water treatment plant at village Chandu was approved in the meeting. An estimated amount of Rs 295 crore will be spent on setting up these two treatment plants and this work will be completed in three years.

To strengthen the sewerage system in the district, approvals were accorded to set up STP of 100 MLD capacity at Behrampur for sewage discharge of sector 58 to 76, laying of master sewer line of 12 km length in sectors 77 to 80 and 40 MLD STP plant at village Naurangpur in the district. Apart from this, laying of master sewer line of 26 km from sector-104 to 115 has also been approved.

GMDA officials said that 258 locations have been identified by GMDA in coordination with the police department, where 2722 CCTV cameras will be set up.

In the meeting, approval was given for laying master storm water drainage network for rain water drainage in developing sectors – 68 to 80, sector-37C and 37D and sectors -112 to 115.

A detailed project report of the Centralized Integrated Water Management System project under the Smart City Initiative will be prepared. For this, a pilot project was started in June-2020 under which 31 underground water tanks and 8 direct pipelines were added on the 1200 mm pipeline currently laid between Basai’s water treatment plant and Dundahera.

Now under the new proposal, Chandu Budhera water treatment plant will be connected to Sector 5 with 900 mm pipeline which will cover over 90 underground tanks present in Sectors 9, 9A, 7, 4 12, New Colony etc.