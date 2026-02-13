Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration

Kharge said if he did not receive justice in this matter, he would be compelled to share the unrecorded version with the public.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 02:39 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanksKharge said that this was against freedom of expression guaranteed to Members of Parliament under Article 105(1) of the Constitution. (File Photo)
Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge Friday flagged in the House that a large portion of the speech he made on February 4 during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, including comments criticising certain policies of the Prime Minister, were “either expunged or removed” without proper justification or rationale.

Kharge said this violated the freedom of expression guaranteed to Members of Parliament under Article 105(1) of the Constitution and urged Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan to consider restoring the expunged portions. He asserted that he had not made any unparliamentary remarks that merited expunction, and the remarks fell within the scope of the Motion of Thanks.

The senior Congress leader added that if he did not receive justice in this matter, he would be compelled to share the unrecorded version with the public.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he would look into the issue but objected to Kharge’s remarks about sharing the unrecorded version in public.

A perusal of the publicly available verbatim transcript of Kharge’s February 4 speech showed that parts of the speech have been marked as “not recorded.”

Kharge flagged the issue just before the Question Hour was about to commence. “I found that the unrecorded portions of my speech are those in which I made comments, supported by facts, on the functioning of Parliament during the current government’s tenure and criticised certain policies of the Prime Minister, which is also my duty as the Leader of Opposition, because I believe those policies are having an adverse impact on the Indian public,” he said.

Kharge said that, as a legislator and MP whose parliamentary life spanned over five decades, he was fully aware of and sensitive to the dignity of the House, its rules and traditions, and the duties of the Presiding Officer, while maintaining decorum in language. “I wish to respectfully request that you review the portions of my speech that have been removed and that contain nothing unparliamentary or defamatory, nor have I violated Rule 261 anywhere in them,” he said.

From the treasury benches, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman objected to Kharge’s charge against the Chairman as a “disrespect”, and “not appropriate.”

In response to Kharge, Sitharaman quoted Rule 261 on proceedings of the council, and said the Chairman has the discretion to expunge remarks and works.

She added that what the Leader of the Opposition was trying to suggest was based on his own judgment that he had done nothing undignified, and re-questioned the chairman’s call to expunge the said remarks. “To suggest that it is protect the Honourable Prime Minister, it is not appropriate for the position of the Leader of the Opposition,” she said.

“If the Chairman is of the opinion that a Minister or a Member has used word/words in debate which is/are defamatory, indecent, unparliamentary or undignified, the Chairman may, in his discretion, order that such word or words be expunged from the proceedings of the council,” Sitharaman said, quoting Rule 261.

Nikhil Ghanekar
Nikhil Ghanekar
An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

