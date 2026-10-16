‘Rs 5-7 crore loss a day’: Khan Market traders on the cost of Delhi protests

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

Traders in the market sympathised with those in Connaught Place, where police barricading and traffic restrictions have compounded the impact of the protests on commercial activity.

Written by: Sakshi Chand
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 16, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Security personnel keep a vigil ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, in New DelhiSecurity personnel keep a vigil ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at the Central Park in Connaught Place, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Traders in Delhi’s Khan Market said the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has affected business and deterred customers during the festive season — a time when they expect better sales and income — leading to losses of at least Rs 5-7 crore a day.

Anshu Tandon, President of the Khan Market Welfare Association told The Indian Express, “There is already an economic slowdown, and these protests are causing further damage. There is hardly any footfall, and people are apprehensive of stepping out.”

CJP’s October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation saw massive disruptions across Central Delhi — 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed, almost 250 railway trains arriving at or leaving New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations were cancelled, mobile Internet was shut down for 24 hours, and layers of barricades were put up across the streets of the capital.

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Also Read | ‘Experience’ defence, and an apology: Centre on Delhi curbs for CJP protest

The New Delhi Traders Association had issued an advisory asking shops, offices and restaurants in Connaught Place to remain closed as a precautionary measure. The Delhi government had earlier shut down liquor stores in the city on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking about the scale of losses, Tandon said traders in Khan Market were incurring losses of at least Rs 5-7 crore a day. “If you include rent, the losses would be around Rs 50 crore… The situation is becoming increasingly difficult for traders… especially those who operate from rented premises. They have to pay rent, salaries and meet other expenses even when business is down.”

Traders in the market sympathised with those in Connaught Place, where police barricading and traffic restrictions have compounded the impact of the protests on commercial activity.

Tandon said that while the right to protest was fundamental, it was equally important to ensure that the law was upheld and public life was not brought to a standstill.

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“People have a right to protest, and those who are protesting are the future of this country. However, the law of the land must be upheld, and there has to be decorum in the way these things are done. Ordinary citizens and people cannot be made to suffer,” he said.

Also Read | Cockroach effigy alongside Ravan at Delhi Ramlila, organiser says ‘symbolises filth’

Meanwhile, ahead of CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ gathering at Central Park in CP on Friday, an argument broke out on Thursday night between some traders in Connaught Place and a few protesters. Videos purportedly showed the exchange between traders and protesters but there was no reported violence or complaint in connection with the incident.

The protests have also prompted Connaught Place traders and vendors to move court.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court heard a PIL by Delhi resident Anil Kumar Gupta. Gupta claimed he was espousing the cause of street vendors and small traders whose businesses “have been severely hampered and affected by regular protests and agitations in and around the Jantar Mantar area”.

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The court recorded the Delhi Police’s assurance that it would take necessary steps to regulate the gathering and maintain law and order.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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