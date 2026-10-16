‘Rs 5-7 crore loss a day’: Khan Market traders on the cost of Delhi protests

Traders in Delhi’s Khan Market said the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has affected business and deterred customers during the festive season — a time when they expect better sales and income — leading to losses of at least Rs 5-7 crore a day.

Anshu Tandon, President of the Khan Market Welfare Association told The Indian Express, “There is already an economic slowdown, and these protests are causing further damage. There is hardly any footfall, and people are apprehensive of stepping out.”

CJP’s October 10 protest demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation saw massive disruptions across Central Delhi — 45 Delhi Metro stations were closed, almost 250 railway trains arriving at or leaving New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations were cancelled, mobile Internet was shut down for 24 hours, and layers of barricades were put up across the streets of the capital.