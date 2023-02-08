‘Khan Chacha’ trademark: Delhi HC restrains 24 food service providers from using it

The Delhi High Court has restrained 24 entities providing food services from using the “Khan Chacha” trademark after the latter moved a trademark infringement lawsuit. The court also directed that they be blocked from food service platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

A single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar in its February 6 decision held that the plaintiff – Gupta and Gupta Pvt Ltd – had made out a prima facie case of infringement of trademark, after it claimed that it had been using the trademark since 1972.

“Usage of the ‘Khan Chacha’ moniker, by any other entities for similar services, would, therefore, clearly infringe the plaintiff’s registered mark within the meaning of Section 29(1) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999,” the HC observed in the ex-parte ad interim order.

The HC restrained the 24 entities from using or advertising, directly or indirectly, any mark which includes the words ‘Khan Chacha’, for services identical or allied to the services till the next date of hearing. The HC further directed Zomato and Swiggy to “block access to the websites and mobile app of defendants 1 to 24”. The matter is next listed on April 11.

The private company had argued that it had been using the Khan Chacha trademark since 1972 for food items as well as for providing restaurants services, which are also enlisted on various websites which provide online catering services. It was argued that the mark ‘Khan Chacha’ is “inventive and arbitrary” with respect to the nature of services for which the mark is listed and in respect of which it is used.

The company alleged that the 24 defendant entities were providing services similar to those provided by the company and were using marks/names which include the appellation ‘Khan Chacha’ without any authority whatsoever, thereby infringing its registered trademark.