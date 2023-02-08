scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

‘Khan Chacha’ trademark: Delhi HC restrains 24 food service providers from using it

The court also directed that these entities be blocked from food service platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

The private company had argued that it had been using the Khan Chacha trademark since 1972 for food items as well as for providing restaurants services, which are also enlisted on various websites which provide online catering services. (PTI/File)
Listen to this article
‘Khan Chacha’ trademark: Delhi HC restrains 24 food service providers from using it
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi High Court has restrained 24 entities providing food services from using the “Khan Chacha” trademark after the latter moved a trademark infringement lawsuit. The court also directed that they be blocked from food service platforms like Swiggy and Zomato.

A single judge bench of Justice C Hari Shankar in its February 6 decision held that the plaintiff – Gupta and Gupta Pvt Ltd – had made out a prima facie case of infringement of trademark, after it claimed that it had been using the trademark since 1972.

“Usage of the ‘Khan Chacha’ moniker, by any other entities for similar services, would, therefore, clearly infringe the plaintiff’s registered mark within the meaning of Section 29(1) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999,” the HC observed in the ex-parte ad interim order.

The HC restrained the 24 entities from using or advertising, directly or indirectly, any mark which includes the words ‘Khan Chacha’, for services identical or allied to the services till the next date of hearing. The HC further directed Zomato and Swiggy to “block access to the websites and mobile app of defendants 1 to 24”. The matter is next listed on April 11.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Come forward, lift the veil, don’t let men attend your meetings: At V-C’s...
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district
Rejuvenated water bodies, new ponds breathe new life in this Bengal district

The private company had argued that it had been using the Khan Chacha trademark since 1972 for food items as well as for providing restaurants services, which are also enlisted on various websites which provide online catering services. It was argued that the mark ‘Khan Chacha’ is “inventive and arbitrary” with respect to the nature of services for which the mark is listed and in respect of which it is used.

More from Delhi

The company alleged that the 24 defendant entities were providing services similar to those provided by the company and were using marks/names which include the appellation ‘Khan Chacha’ without any authority whatsoever, thereby infringing its registered trademark.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:24 IST
Next Story

We’ve no personal issues with Adani or Ambani, but Rahul struck right chord in his speech: Adhir Chowdhury

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close