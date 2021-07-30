Khan Chacha, Town Hall licences cancelled, Delhi High Court told

The Delhi High Court on Friday was told that Delhi Police’s Licensing Unit has cancelled the registration of Town Hall and Khan Chacha, the two eateries owned by businessman Navneet Kalra. Kalra, who was booked and arrested by the Delhi Police in May in a case alleging black marketing of oxygen concentrators during the second wave of Covid-19, is currently out on bail.

The submission was made by Kalra’s counsel Gurinder Pal Singh during the hearing of petitions challenging the temporary suspension of registration of his two eateries. The show-cause notice-cum-suspension-orders had been passed by the Joint Commissioner of Police, Licensing Unit in May against the two eateries located at Khan Market in the capital.

The court on July 20 had pulled up authorities for not having passed a final order in pursuance of the show-cause-notices. On Friday, it was told that the final orders cancelling the registration were passed on July 23. Justice Rekha Palli, after noting the submission, said that it would open for Kalra to assail the orders dated July 23 in accordance with law.

On July 20, Kalra through his counsels told the court that no final order has been passed by the authorities despite submission of replies to the notices. Justice Palli, while admonishing the authorities, had said, “You compel people to come here. You should have passed an order by now. Ultimately he wants to run them. If he is not entitled in law, please pass an order. What is this ‘you are involved in an FIR’ and that is the end of it?”

Kalra in the petition had argued that the suspension was contrary to the provisions law as “there is no provision for suspending the registration certificate merely on registration of an FIR”.

The registry authority had suspended the registration certificate of the eateries on the alleged ground of violation of terms and conditions under Delhi Eating Houses Registration Regulation, 1980. The registration certificates of the eateries were suspended after recovery of oxygen concentrators from them.

Kalra had told the court the FIR registered with regard to the oxygen concentrators was still under investigation and the order passed by the licensing authority assumes that the charges have been proved.