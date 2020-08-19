Key moves to get business on track get L-G approval

The orders were issued on August 14 following the L-G's approval.

A key industry wing under the Delhi government has got a series of orders approved by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal to help businesses in the city cushion the impact of losses due to Covid-19.

The orders issued by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) offer a complete waiving of annual maintenance charges for industries functioning out of designated industrial townships, and one-time amnesty on interest on lease rent dues, among others.

The major industrial estates in Delhi include Bawana, Narela, Okhla, Wazirpur, Patparganj and Shahdara. The Delhi government had, in 1996, launched a scheme to relocate industrial units operating out of residential areas to these designated zones. Between 1999 and 2016, a total of 51,873 applications were received for relocation, out of which 21,796 were found eligible for shifting by the DSIIDC. However, many applications have been held up over the years due to non-payment, incomplete payment and absence of lease execution deeds.

The L-G has now approved the DSIIDC proposal to extend the time to clear up pending dues, execute lease deeds and take possession of plots “on account of Covid-19”, according to an order issued by the Chief Manager (relocation) of the corporation.

The extension granted for clearing dues is 4.5 months; 6 months for taking possession; and 8 months in case of pending execution of lease deeds.

In another order, a one-time amnesty scheme has been announced, under which interest accrued on outstanding dues against “ground/lease rent with respect to industrial plots, sheds, and housing flats allotted under various schemes of DSIIDC” has been reduced by up to 50%.

The annual maintenance charges, being levied by the corporation at 2.5% per annum, has also been discontinued for industries operating at the Narela complex.

The Supreme Court had on April 19, 1996, ordered that no industry should come up in the city’s residential/non-conforming areas, following which the relocation scheme was drawn up by the then Commissioner of Industries, Delhi government.

However, the relocation process dragged on for years. The court had again ordered the civic bodies in 2018 to seal industries that were operating illegally, despite being provided alternate land.

The DSIIDC’s plans to set up a new multi-level industrial estate at Rani Khera, and a knowledge hub at Baprola has also been stuck over the years. It is learnt that the Delhi government is working to revive the projects soon.

