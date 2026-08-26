Key IFFCO Chowk road caves in, taps run dry in Gurgaon

Waterlogging on roads and water shortage at homes — this is the double whammy many residents in Gurgaon are facing.

Even as Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) resolved an initial disruption caused by a master pipeline leak near the key Basai water treatment plant last week, fresh damage caused by ongoing excavation work near Baani Square on Saturday compounded the city’s water crisis over the weekend, according to officials. As a result, water supply across sectors 46, 48, 49, 50, 52, 56, 57, and 58 to 76 was affected over the weekend. Aggravating the issue, a section of a service road near IFFCO Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway caved in on Tuesday, creating a gaping sinkhole and damaging a critical sewage pipeline.

This was a day after several parts in the Millenium City came to a halt as heavy rain led to waterlogging.

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DLF issues advisory

While further clarity was awaited from the GMDA, DLF’s Facilities Management Team issued the following advisory to residents across Phases 1-4: “As per the latest information received from GMDA officials, the master water supply line at IFFCO Chowk has been damaged, due to which the water supply in DLF City may be affected. The GMDA team is working on the repair on priority to restore the supply at the earliest. We will share further updates. We request residents to use water judiciously during this period.”

Authorities respond

Alerted to the cave-in at 3.15 pm on Tuesday, a team from the Gurgaon Traffic Police, led by Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh, reached within minutes, cordoned off the affected stretch using reflective barricades and signage to divert commuter movement away from the sinkhole, an officer said.

Subsequently, the Traffic Police alerted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), and then technical teams rushed to the site to assess the subsidence, Singh told The Indian Express.

In a statement posted on X, the NHAI Delhi Regional Office noted: “Preliminary inspection indicates possible leakage from the GMDA sewer line beneath the location, resulting in soil erosion and road settlement.”

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The highway authority added that the matter had been taken up with the GMDA for immediate rectification. A joint engineering team from both agencies initiated inspection and immediate ground stabilization work, officials said.

The NHAI, later at night, added that the draining of the sinkhole is under progress with 4 tractor-mounted pumps, and that traffic has been diverted to another service road along the same section.

On Monday, the city received an average of 75 mm of rainfall, according to the district administration, leaving key intersections near Subhash Chowk, Rail Vihar, and the expressway inundated. The subsequent waterlogging trapped over a dozen school buses for hours, leaving school children stranded. The gridlock also forced the district administration to issue work-from-home advisories for private offices.

The Gurgaon district administration Tuesday invoked the Disaster Management Act to issue a comprehensive SOP regulating school transport during heavy rainfall.