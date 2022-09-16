Key dates for admissions to Delhi University under CUET

Registrations for undergraduate admissions to Delhi University will remain open till October 10, the University announced on Friday.

The University had launched Phase I of its registration process on Monday, in which candidates are required to fill their personal details, academic details and submit their documents. The University has now announced that Phase II of its three phase admission process will only open from Monday, September 26. In Phase II, candidates will have to select the programmes in which they would like to be considered and then list their desired college-programme combinations in order of preference. Both Phase I and Phase II will remain open till October 10. The university will also notify the date of declaration of the first list of admissions by October 10.

Admission registrations picked up pace in Delhi University after the release of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results, with the university’s portal receiving more than 31,000 registrations in the 24 hours.

With this, the total number of registrations Delhi University received in the five days since its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal was launched stood at 93,465 as of 6:40 pm on Friday.

According to DU’s Joint Dean Admissions Sanjeev Singh, the process of the university receiving the CUET scores from the NTA of candidates registered on the DU portal has begun. However, he said that it was too soon to make any inferences on what kind of CUET scores are likely to feature on the merit lists of various programmes.

“The process has just begun. Also looking at the high number of students with 100 percentile in, say English, will not tell us much about the merit lists ahead because that will not be determined for any programme with one subject but with a combination of subjects,” he said.

Also read | CUET 2022 Result: How Delhi University will prepare its merit list

The merit list will be made based on a summation of the normalized marks of the papers required under the eligibility criteria of a given programme.

Advertisement

“The program-specific merit score will be auto-calculated by the University as per the eligibility criteria, and the candidate will have to confirm his/her scores before making the preferences… After the closure of the preference-filling phase,the University will release a simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 Allocation Policy. Henceforth, a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their Program+College preferences,” reads a statement by Registrar Vikas Gupta.