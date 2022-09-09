scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

At the time of his arrest, Kappan was the Secretary of the Delhi unit of the KUWJ. Soon after his arrest, the union filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging Kappan's custody.

Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan. (File)

Speaking after her husband was granted bail on Friday, Raihana, Siddique Kappan’s wife, said that the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has stood with the family throughout.

At the time of his arrest, Kappan was the Secretary of the Delhi unit of the KUWJ. Soon after his arrest, the union filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court challenging Kappan’s custody.

“The habeas corpus petition took around six months to settle. When the SC was hearing the habeas corpus petition, we couldn’t move the lower court,” said P K Manikandan, former secretary, KUWJ Delhi unit.

Also read |Siddique Kappan’s wife speaks: ‘Had truth on my side… he struggled a lot’

The KUWJ approached the SC once again when the Uttar Pradesh Police and jail authorities were not allowing Kappan to meet his family and advocate, Manikandan said. “After that, he was permitted to call his family,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...

“Meanwhile, they were not giving him proper medical attention in jail. He is diabetic. We came to know that he was admitted in hospital and tied up,” Manikandan alleged.

“While the habeas corpus case was pending, Kappan had Covid and his health deteriorated. The SC had then asked the UP Police to shift him to AIIMS. When his mother was ailing, we requested the SC to allow him to visit his mother,” said M Prashanth, vice-president, KUWJ.

“The habeas corpus petition was then settled asking us to go through the proper channel and approach the lower court,” Prashanth said.

Advertisement

“After the habeas corpus petition was settled, the Mathura court was approached. The lower court rejected Kappan’s bail application,” Manikandan added. The Mathura court rejected the bail application in October 2021, Prashanth said.

“The Uttar Pradesh Police was not ready to give the full chargesheet to Kappan. We then made a special application in the Mathura court that it is the basic right of the accused to get the chargesheet. A bail petition can be moved in the High Court only based on the chargesheet. It was only in January 2022 that the bail application in the High Court could be moved,” he said. Kappan had, by then, been moved from Mathura to jail in Lucknow, he added. The High Court rejected his bail application and Kappan moved the Supreme Court, Prashanth said.

“We have been arguing for his bail and the basic rights of journalists. For that purpose, the only option was to move legally,” Manikandan said.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

The KUWJ is an organisation of Kerala journalists. The members of the KUWJ are working journalists in Kerala and those at media organisations that have their head offices in Kerala and are working in State capitals and in Delhi. Going by the KUWJ’s website, objectives of the union include “to strive for the betterment of the working conditions of journalists” and “to strive for the freedom of the press and all democratic rights of the people”.

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 07:31:45 pm
Next Story

What will happen to Queen Elizabeth II’s dogs now?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
Express Research

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement