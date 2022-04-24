Kerala govt didn’t send officials to Delhi schools, says state education minister; Atishi replies she didn’t mention they were from govt

Kerala State Education Minister V Sivankutty Sunday attacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi for a tweet stating “officials from Kerala” visited a government school in Delhi, asserting that his state’s Department of Education never sent any officials for the purpose.

Atishi, the AAP MLA from Kalkaji, responded by saying that she never mentioned that they were officials from the Kerala government.

After Sivankutty’s retort, Atishi put up another tweet stating: “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Kalkaji, was visited yesterday by Mr. Victor T.I, Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes.”

On Saturday, Atishi met Victor T I, the regional secretary of CBSE School Management Association Kerala, and M Dinesh Babu, the treasurer of the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes, and they had visited a school in her constituency in Kalkaji.

She had posted about their visit on her Twitter handle on Saturday stating, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.

This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration pic.twitter.com/FosI9KTKDW — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 23, 2022

On Sunday afternoon, Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty responded to her tweet. “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” he said.

Atishi told The Indian Express that the response “seems to be politically motivated”.

“The press release we had issued on Saturday evening very clearly mentions the designations of the guests and all the reporting on the visit clearly says that these are people from CBSE school associations. Even in my tweet, I have not stated that they are from the Kerala government. There is no clarification to be issued,” she said.

The press release issued by the Delhi government had referred to the guests as “dignitaries” and “educationists”.