Kerala floods: Among those lending a hand outside SC, Justice Kurian Joseph

Justice Kurian Joseph outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Express photo/Ananthakrishnan G) Justice Kurian Joseph outside the Supreme Court on Saturday. (Express photo/Ananthakrishnan G)

Dozens of volunteers came together near the Supreme Court on Saturday evening to collect relief material for those affected by the devastating floods in Kerala. Lending a helping hand was Justice Kurian Joseph, who stayed back till late into the night.

The initiative was launched by a group of young lawyers through social media on Saturday morning. By the evening, they had managed to collect seven truckloads of relief material.

This included feeding bottles, clothes, slippers, utensils, sanitary napkins, water bottles, essential medicines and non-perishable food items, including rice, pulses and biscuits.

Justice Joseph worked alongside volunteers, labelling the boxes and providing some much-needed moral boost.

Read | Kejriwal converts SDM offices into donation camps for Kerala flood relief

He told The Indian Express: “There is no religion, caste, creed, rich or poor in the face of disaster. I see not just Malayalees here, but people from other states too. It is proof that goodness has still not disappeared from humans. That’s the great message I see here. People want to stand shoulder to shoulder with those who are affected by this grave tragedy. In fact, many are sad that they did not have enough time to prepare as this was announced at a short interval.”

K K Geetha, Dean at the School of Law, Jagannath Institute of Management Studies in Greater Noida, who was one of the volunteers at the camp, said she had been alerted by a WhatsApp message in the afternoon.

“I rushed here immediately and was pleasantly surprised to see all the people who had gathered. I am happy that living so far away from Kerala, I was able to do at least this much for those who are suffering. That’s the greatest satisfaction,” she said.

Volunteers poured in from all walks of life — students to officers — and got to work, sorting the donations and loading them into the trucks.

The relief material was sent to Hindon air base, from where it will be transported in military aircraft to Kerala.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App