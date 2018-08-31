Donate for Kerala: Delhi High Court to judges

“…Please support — mentally, physically…,” Justice Menon said. Representational Image (AP) “…Please support — mentally, physically…,” Justice Menon said. Representational Image (AP)

Efforts to aid Kerala in its redevelopment following calamitous floods in the state continue unabated in the capital, as Delhi High Court Chief Justice Rajendra Menon urged lawyers and judges to donate generously in the collection drive Thursday. Speaking at a felicitation program organised by the Delhi High Court Bar Association, Menon said that a train will leave from Delhi to Kerala on September 9, so that people could join hands and donate whatever they can.

“…Please support — mentally, physically…,” Justice Menon said, adding that people should also donate toiletries, bedding, new ready-made garments, chlorine, mosquito nets, gloves, face masks, and toys to cheer up children. He added that there will be a flood relief camp on the High Court premises on September 8.

Concluding his speech, Justice Menon spoke about the floods in Kerala, the damage caused , and the commendable job done by the lawyers of Supreme Court in conducting relief camps on two occasions on the SC premises.

