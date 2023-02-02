After Kejriwal’s ‘stepmotherly treatment’ jibe over Budget allocation, BJP calls him ‘a shop of lies’

The Centre allocated over ₹8400 crore to Delhi just last year, more than ₹11,400 crore the year before and ₹9500 crore in 2019-20, the Delhi BJP said quoting RTI figures in response to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegations against the Central Government following the Budget.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana, sharing RTI figures related to grants for Centrally Sponsored Schemes and the National Social Assistance Program among others, took on Kejriwal in response to the Delhi chief minister’s allegation against the Centre.

“Stepmotherly treatment yet again with Delhiites. They paid over ₹1.75 lakh crore in income tax last year. Only ₹325 crore out of that was given for developmental work. This is utter injustice against them,” Kejriwal had tweeted following the Budget announcements on Wednesday.

Terming Kejriwal “a shop of lies”, Khurana cited figures from an RTI filed by him regarding the disbursal of funds under various heads by the Centre to the city government over the last five financial years.

“It is being said that the Central Government gives Rs 325 crore to Delhi, but my RTI says Rs 8467 crore was given last year, Rs 11458 crore was given the year before and in 2019-20 about Rs 9500 crore were given. Do you consider the people of Delhi are fools?” Khurana asked.

According to the data quoted by Khurana, the Centre had allocated ₹8467.32 to Delhi in 2021-22 which included ₹626 crore in Normal Central Plan Assistance, ₹991.93 crore in Centrally Sponsored Schemes and over ₹6445 crore as Compensation of loss of revenue arising out of implementation of GST among others.