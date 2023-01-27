‘Kejriwal went back on Delhi trade festival promise’, BJP seeks apology

On the eve of its supposed inauguration, the Delhi BJP demanded that the AAP-led Delhi government apologise to the city’s trader community for not delivering on its promise to organise the Delhi International Trade Festival which was announced in July last year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the shopping festival, which Kejriwal had likened to the Dubai Shopping Festival, planned to be held between January 28 and February 26.

“I would like to draw your attention towards your press conference of July 6, 2022, through which you had announced that the Delhi government will organise a Delhi International Trade Festival,” Kapoor wrote.

“You had shown a dream to citizens, especially the traders, that this festival will be similar to the Dubai Shopping Festival and will go a long way to promote trade and tourism in Delhi. Crores of Rupees from the exchequer were spent on advertising the proposed festival both in print media as well as through roadside hoardings,” the letter stated.

On the eve of the proposed date of the beginning of the event, Kapoor stated, there was neither such a festival nor had the AAP government face-lifted any of the five markets, including Khari Baoli, as part of the proposed event when it was announced.

“As a citizen and trader from Delhi, I feel sad today and wish to ask you why you make such misleading announcements of schemes or festivals without making any administrative or financial provision for it,” Kapoor said.

“It is shocking that your government has not till date shown enough courtesy to apologise and announce the withdrawal of the Trade Festival announcement,” he also said, demanding that Kejriwal “immediately apologise” to the citizens, and especially the traders, many of whom had built inventory stocks based on these promises.

On July 6 last year, the Chief Minister announced that the event which was to be conducted across all popular markets, shops, and malls in the city will be from January 26 to February 28; around 200 concerts and events were also supposed to be organised during the month-long event which was part of the AAP government’s ambitious projects proposed in the ‘Delhi Rozgar Budget’ to boost employment.

A senior Delhi government official associated with the project said, “We are still in the process of planning the project and the initial dates which were announced are under review.”