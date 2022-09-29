scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Kejriwal walked out of NDMC meeting when questioned about schools, says BJP’s Kuljeet Chahal

New Delhi Municipal Council member Kuljeet Chahal said he raised several questions regarding the amount spent by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the betterment of NDMC schools

BJP’s Kuljeet Chahal, a member of the civic body, said he raised several questions regarding the amount spent by the chief minister from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds for the betterment of NDMC schools. (File Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) as he is an MLA from the New Delhi constituency, walked out of the council meeting when asked about pending work in his constituency, especially in the education sector.

BJP’s Kuljeet Chahal, a member of the civic body, said he raised several questions regarding the amount spent by the chief minister from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds for the betterment of NDMC schools. “He walked out when I raised matters related to schools and the area,” Chahal claimed.

In a purported video of the incident, Chahal can be seen waving papers in the air, asking Kejriwal about the work done in the constituency, especially in schools. “An RTI says that your MLA fund was not spent. Please answer, Arvind Kejriwal ji. The RTI says that no work has been done for school children in NDMC areas for the past seven years,” Chahal can be heard saying.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not respond to Chahal’s allegations.

Meanwhile, the council approved the ‘NDMC Solar Policy-2022’ in its meeting. NDMC Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the draft of the solar policy 2022 will soon be put in the public domain for public feedback. The policy will be applicable for any solar energy generating system with a capacity of 1 KWph or more.

“This policy applies to all electricity consumers under all electricity tariffs in NDMC and to all entities that set up and operate solar power plants in the NDMC area. NDMC encourages implementation of grid-connected solar plants,” Upadhyay said.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 09:38:33 am
India strives for relationship with China that is built on mutual sensitivity, respect and interest: Jaishankar

