Amid latest Constitutional tussle, L-G, Chief Minister to meet today for weekly ‘routine meeting’

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be face-to-face later today even as their counsels slug it out in court and a very public debate on the power tussle between the two administrative entities in the city unfolds beyond.

The meeting itself, which has been scheduled more than two months after the last one of its kind, had emerged as a flashpoint between the two earlier this week with the L-G and Chief Minister trading barbs over the city’s administration on Monday. According to L-G House sources, Saxena had given his nod for the meeting on the same day.

The former had questioned the latter’s absence from the city due to his preoccupation with politics only to be accused of bypassing the elected government on multiple occasions recently and being dared to a public discussion over the issue.

On several occasions last week, Kejriwal had written to Saxena accusing him of taking decisions bypassing and ignoring the Delhi government on issues ranging from the appointment of nominated councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and members of the Delhi State Haj committee among others.

Responding to these multiple communications from him on Monday, the L-G had stated “I am in receipt of several letters from you over the past few days. At the outset, I would like to express my appreciation for the fact that you have started taking governance in the city seriously and gotten into the intricacies of Constitutional provisions, Statutes and Acts that outline the multi-layered scheme of administration in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.”

He had further said, “The provisions governing administration in Delhi emanate out of serious deliberations in the Constituent Assembly, State Reorganization Commission and the Parliament of India, apart from having been clearly interpreted by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on several occasions.”

To clarify these constitutional and legal positions, the L-G had called the Chief Minister for a meeting. “While the same are amply clear for any practitioner of Statecraft, lawyer, scholar as indeed a common citizen concerned with it, for the sake of ample clarity, I would like to invite you for a meeting where we could discuss issues threadbare.”

Saxena had added said that till October, CM and LG met regularly but then Kejriwal got busy with the Assembly elections to several states in addition to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections. “We used to meet regularly till October 2022, where after you expressed your inability to meet due to your preoccupation with the State Assembly and Municipal Elections,” the L-G had stated.

“Now, that the same is over, it will be in the fitness of things that such meetings are resumed in the interest of consciously deliberative and conflict free governance of the City, in the interest of its people. Your office may accordingly fix up any mutually convenient date for a meeting, that I am sure will lead to broader clarity,” read the letter.

Responding to the L-G following his letter, the Chief Minister sought to underline what he said he viewed as the sarcasm of the L-G’s communication in reference to his absence from the city due to his participation in election campaigns which, he stated, was also the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister’s of several other Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled (BJP) states.

“AAP is a national party and as its national convenor, I have to attend to elections campaigns in different parts of the country. Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Home Minister and many BJP Chief Ministers like Yogi Adityanath ji, Shivraj Singh ji, Pushkar Dhami ji etc were also campaigning for their party at that time in Gujarat and Delhi” Kejriwal stated, thanking the L-G for the invite and assuring him of his participation.

The Chief Minister had then referred to what he termed was “an important discussion” in regard to the administration of Delhi which had taken place in the public domain over the past few days and had “critical bearings on Indian democracy.”

“I would urge you to kindly make your stand on those issues public. When your goodself unilaterally appointed 10 aldermen, presiding officer and the Haj Committee bypassing elected govt. and directly getting the officers to issues necessary notifications, there was strong public criticism” Kejriwal stated alleging that his office had admitted to having taken these actions “unilaterally bypassing the government.”

Kejriwal had questioned the justification for these actions on the basis of Acts and provisions containing the terms “Administrator/LG shall appoint…” or those defining the government as the “Administrator/LG”.

“Sir, in my letter on same date, which was made public to take this debate forward, I had requested you to kindly make your stand public whether this was your position that from now onwards, on all those subjects where the law uses the words “Administrator/LG”, elected govt. would be bypassed/ignored and Hon’ble LG would directly deal with the officers and directly run those departments?” he asked.

For instance, Kejriwal had asked, since all laws and Acts related to electricity, health, water, education defined the government as the “Administrator/LG”, did it mean that all the parent departments providing these services would be administered directly him.

“Then what would the elected govt. do sir? Won’t that be contrary to all SC judgements where it has been repeatedly said that LG is bound by aid and advice of Council of Ministers on all transferred subjects” he had stated.

“Whereas we could discuss all these issues privately over tea, however, these questions are very critical for the future of Delhi and the whole country. Therefore, a public discussion on this issue will be useful” Kejriwal had added.