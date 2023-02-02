Kejriwal told businessman that Vijay Nair is ‘his boy’: ED chargesheet in Delhi excise ‘scam’; CM calls it fiction

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its supplementary chargesheet filed into the alleged irregularities in Delhi’s excise policy case, mentions an alleged video call between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Indospirits owner Sameer Mahendru, an accused in the case, wherein the CM allegedly asked him to carry on working with AAP communication’s incharge Vijay Nair.

The ED prosecution complaint, which was filed before a Special court at Rouse Avenue district court, stated that Vijay Nair had arranged a meeting between Sameer Mahendru and Kejriwal over facetime where Kejriwal allegedly told the him that “Vijay is his boy and that Sameer should trust him and carry on with him.”

Kejriwal, when asked about the allegations in the chargesheet, called it “fiction”.

“In this government’s tenure, ED must have filed about 5,000 chargesheets so far. How many of those people have been convicted in those cases? All of ED’s cases are fake. They are used only to make and break governments. The ED does not file cases to end corruption but to help the government break away and buy MLAs, help governments fall and form new governments. The ED chargesheet is fiction,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

The chargesheet says that the excise policy was created by top AAP leaders to continuously generate illegal funds.

The ED prosecution complaint states that “these facts are relevant to mention” so as to establish his actions in “relation to the excise policy scam”.

Nair has been accused by the ED of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the ‘south group’ which comprised Magnunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K Kavitha. The ED has claimed that this Rs 100 crore kickback was facilitated by Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connivance with Nair and his associate, Dinesh Arora.

The ED prosecution complaint has alleged that the investigation into the kickbacks “revealed that part of these funds were used in the election campaign of the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections.”

“Cash payments to the tune of Rs 70 lakh were made to volunteers who were part of the survey teams. Vijay Nair himself has told certain persons involved in the campaign-related work to receive payments in cash.

Advertisement/hoarding-related work were directed to raise only part of the claims in the bill and receive the remaining in cash. These part cash payments were managed through Hawala Channels. Teams led by Vijay Nair have directed certain firms to even issue bogus invoices,” the prosecution complaint read.