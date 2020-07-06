Kejriwal urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

A 28-year-old donates his blood plasma for Covid treatment at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, the country’s first that was inaugurated last week (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A 28-year-old donates his blood plasma for Covid treatment at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, the country’s first that was inaugurated last week (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that hospitals, where Covid-19 patients are treated, should counsel patients before there are discharged so that they come forward to donate plasma later.

The CM also made calls to some patients who had recovered over the course of the past few days, asking them to come forward.

“I spoke to several people who have recovered and they were willing to come forward and donate. One person I spoke to said he and his five friends would come forward and donate plasma as all six of them were infected. I appeal to all those who recovered at least 14 days ago to come forward and donate plasma. You could save someone’s life,” he said.

Delhi, which saw a total of 99,444 cases till Sunday, is expected to cross the 1 lakh mark today. Of these people, close to 72,000 have recovered.

Sagar Negi, 28, was the first donor at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Sagar Negi, 28, was the first donor at the Delhi Plasma Bank in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

“There are close to 1 lakh cumulative cases in Delhi but there is no need to panic. Around 72,000 people have recovered. People are falling ill but recovering. There has also been more improvement. The positivity rate has dropped from 35% last month to 11% now. We are conducting 20,000 to 24,000 tests daily. And of the 15,000 hospital beds for COVID patients, only 5,100 are occupied.

The CM said, however, that plasma donation was not very high.

Speaking to Karan, a 37-year-old who recovered from Covid last month, Kejriwal appealed to him to donate plasma and said a vehicle would pick him up from home to take him to the plasma bank at ILBS Hospital.

“Last week, we started the plasma bank. Till there is no vaccine, there is no cure but plasma trial shows that plasma therapy helps moderate patients and doesn’t let them slip into the severe category. Till now, there was chaos for families as they had to run around. Now, people know there is a bank but the demand is high and supply very low. If the number of donors doesn’t increase, there will be a shortage very soon. A team of doctors is calling people, asking them to donate plasma, please say yes,” he said.

