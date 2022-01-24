Kejriwal urges Delhiites to campaign for his party in poll-bound states

Eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a campaign named ‘Ek Mauka Kejriwal ko’ and urged Delhiites to campaign for their CM and his party.

Under this campaign, Kejriwal asked people to make videos of the development work done for welfare of the city and people by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and appeal to the people of other states to vote for AAP.

“From health, education to infrastructure, Delhi has developed a lot since the AAP took charge. People are getting free electricity, 24 hours water supply and good schools and education system. Mohalla clinic initiative was appreciated by UN and the wife of former US president visited our school and participated in happiness curriculum. All this happened because you gave AAP a chance in 2013, 2015 and 2020. So, to develop other states like Delhi, we need your support. Appeal to the people of neighbouring states, if you want others to enjoy the same developments and benefits you enjoy in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

“We are launching a digital campaign named “Ek mauka Mauka AAP ko”. Under this, I request you all to make a video and capture the developments took place in Delhi since AAP took charge and tell how these schemes — free electricity, water, school, mohalla clinic or any other government scheme benefitted you. Post these videos on your social media account — Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and forward it on Whatsapp and appeal to all your relatives, friends and other people in the neighbouring states to vote for AAP,” he said.

The CM directed AAP volunteers to share such videos as well. About 50 people, whose videos go viral and reach the largest number of people online, will get a chance to have dinner with Kejriwal.

“I request all AAP volunteers to share these videos as much you can and make it viral. After I win the elections, I will have dinner with the 50 persons whose video goes viral and reach large number of people. I will have dinner with you at my home after the elections are over. I don’t have crores of money to spend it on campaigning. All I can do is ask you to support me and tell people of others states about the good work done by AAP in Delhi,” the CM said.