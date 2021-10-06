Kejriwal to PM Modi: Why Lakhimpur accused are being shielded?

Demanding the removal of Union MoS Ajay Mishra from the cabinet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi why no arrests had taken place in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident yet and why efforts are being made to protect the accused.

Several opposition leaders have been trying to reach Lakhimpur Kheri after eight people, including four farmers, died during a farmers protest. While four farmers were killed after being run over by SUVs, including one owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra, others were killed in the ensuing. Mishra’s son was allegedly in the car when the incident took place.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and MLA Raghav Chadha were among the opposition leaders who have been stopped from going to meet families of the farmers who died.

“Prime Minister sir, the people of this country are waiting for justice in the Lakhimpur Kjeri case. Why have the accused not been arrested yet? Why are they being shielded? There are videos showing that the accused ran over farmers in a crowd and the system is making all efforts to protect the accused. We used to see this in Hindi movies. What message are we trying to send? That money and power will allow you to run over anyone? It seems like the whole system and government has been run over by that car,” Kejriwal said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Asking why opposition leaders were not being allowed to go to Lakhimpur and meet the farmers’ families, Kejriwal said, “Opposition members who are trying to meet the families are being put in jail. This used to happen during the British Raj. Is this why our ancestors fought for independence? What is the government trying to hide? The whole world wants to know what happened,” he said.

Demanding that the accused be arrested immediately, the Delhi CM said, “Farmers have been protesting for a year. Today the system says that mantriji’s son was not there. Tomorrow they will say there was no car, then they will say there were no farmers. The accused must be arrested immediately. Prime Minister should remove the minister from his cabinet.”