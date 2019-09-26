Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari spar over implementation of NRC in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will have to leave Delhi in the event of the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the city triggered a row on Wednesday, with the BJP dubbing the AAP chief “divisive”.

Tiwari, who has long advocated the need to have the NRC in Delhi, had recently demanded a probe to find if the accused in the assault of a journalist were “illegal migrants or infiltrators”.

When Kejriwal’s comments were sought on Tiwari’s statement, he said: “Agar NRC Delhi mein laagu hua toh sabse pehle Manoj Tiwari ko Delhi chorni padegi (If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will be the first person who has to leave Delhi).”

Later, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj challenged Tiwari to produce documents to establish he has a Delhi connection prior to 1971, which is the cut-off year for the NRC in Assam. “The BJP essentially wants to throw Purvanchalis out of the city. For the poor, it becomes difficult to produce documents to even get pensions,” he said.

Tiwari told reporters that the CM’s comments “reflect his mindset”. “He considers people of his own country foreigners. NRC is not meant for people from UP, Bihar or MP. It is meant to weed out Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.”

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted: “Arvind Kejriwal, who talks about education, should know that NRC is for people who are not from the country. Going by his statement, even he should leave Delhi as he was born in Haryana.”