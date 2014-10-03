Kejriwal takes up broom to clean camp near PM house

Kejriwal cleaned the drains of B R Camp in Central Delhi, which is a part of his New Delhi constituency. (Source: Express photo by Oinam Anand)

With political leaders of all hues taking up the broom on Thursday, it was only natural that many would turn to see what former chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was doing on Gandhi Jayanti. For it was he who had successfully wielded the broom and led his party to form a government in Delhi last December.

True to his word, Kejriwal lent his weight to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by helping clean B R Camp in Central Delhi on Thursday.

Kejriwal, accompanied by members of civic agencies and volunteers, cleaned the drains of the camp which lies in the vicinity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7 Race Course Road residence.

The choice of venue was in itself a statement given that Modi had chosen Valmiki Sadan on Mandir Marg to begin his Clean India campaign.

It was in Valmiki Sadan where the AAP had first announced the broom as their election symbol in August 2013.

“B R Camp like Valmiki basti is a poor colony, and it needed to be shown that instead of symbolism, the Prime Minister must also ensure cleanliness a little closer home. The camp is also part of Kejriwal’s New Delhi constituency, and the well-being of the residents there is his responsibility,” an AAP spokesperson said.

While Kejriwal had announced that the AAP would participate in the Abhiyan two days ago, he had said the project should not just be “symbolic”.

“We had maintained that we would support this endeavour, but there has to be a sustained effort from the government. In future, the AAP will play a constructive role in monitoring cleanliness throughout the city, and indeed the country. Kejriwal also had breakfast with the safai karamcharis and residents of the camp. Giving respect to those that are responsible for keeping our country clean is important for the AAP. Our party will soon announce its plan for effectively monitoring the cleanliness drive and how to hold concerned civic authorities accountable for performing their primary duty,” the spokesperson said.

A senior leader also said the Swachh Abhiyan gave the AAP added ammunition in demanding the regularisation of daily wage workers.

“Even in his letter to UD minister Venkaiah Naidu, Kejriwal had mentioned the issue of regularising workers. This has been a longs-tanding demand of the party and the Abhiyan gives us a reason to push for it more effectively with the Central government,” a senior AAP leader said.

