Kejriwal to start ‘Make India Number One’ campaign from Haryana tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday he will start the AAP’s ‘Make India Number One’ countrywide campaign Wednesday from Haryana and urged the citizens of the country to come together and ‘work like a family’.

Kejriwal had launched the ‘Make India number 1’ campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

He had even asked the BJP and Congress to join the campaign, which he said would make India “super rich” and the “best country in the world”.

“I am inaugurating the campaign tomorrow (Wednesday) under which I will go to Hisar in Haryana where I was born,” said Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister said to make India a developed and prosperous country, the country’s 130 crore citizens need to unite and work like a family. “To attain this, I have decided to travel the country and will go to every state. I will join people with this movement,” he added.

Kejriwal said a necessary condition to make India number one is to provide a first-class education to each and every child in the country. “The country will not move ahead unless each and every child, rich or poor, gets a quality education,” he added.

The AAP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent announcement on revamping 14,500 schools is not enough as there are 10.5 lakh schools in the country which need to be developed.

“I appeal to PM Modi to make better quality schools in collaboration with governments of states across the country in 5 years,” said Kejriwal.

He said whoever wants to join the “Make India Number One campaign” should give a missed call on 95100-01000.