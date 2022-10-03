From Kejriwal to Sisodia, birthday greetings pour in for jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and several senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Monday tweeted their birthday greetings for jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain and listed out his work in the government over the past seven years.

“Today is Satyendra’s birthday. He has been in jail for the past four months in a fake case. He gave mohalla clinics and free power, and made provisions for good and free healthcare for everyone. These people want to stop work being done for public good. The path of truth is not easy, Satyendar. Happy birthday,” Kejriwal tweeted.

आज सत्येंद्र का जन्मदिन है। 4 महीने से फ़र्ज़ी केस में जेल में है। उसने मोहल्ला क्लिनिक दिये, 24 घंटे फ्री बिजली दी, सबके लिए अच्छे और फ्री इलाज का इंतज़ाम किया। ये लोग जनहित के ये सब काम रोकना चाहते हैं सच्चाई की डगर आसान नहीं होती सत्येंद्र। जन्मदिन मुबारक#HappyBdaySatyendra — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 3, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Jain was responsible for the new buildings in Delhi government schools. “Satyendar Jain is not just behind mohalla clinics, hospitals and free power but also the grand Delhi government school buildings you see at every corner. Happy Birthday, friend. Truth will prevail,” he tweeted.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Satyendar Jain: Saved Rs 300 crore of public funds in construction of 5 flyovers, gave the world the mohalla clinic model, gave free power, served people during Covid pandemic even though his own father died. This man is a criminal in BJP’s eyes.” Several other senior leaders also wished Jain.

सतेंद्र जैन:

5 फ़्लाई ओवर के निर्माण में जनता का 300 करोड़ बचाया।

दुनिया को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया

फ्री बिजली का सपना सच करके दिखाया

कोरोना से स्वयं पीड़ित हुए पिता की मृत्यु हो गई फिर भी दिल्ली के लोगों की सेवा की।

ऐसा शख़्स BJP की निगाह में अपराधी है। #HappyBdaySatyendra pic.twitter.com/UzR9zYnE17 — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) October 3, 2022

Jain has been in jail in connection with a case of alleged money laundering filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Saturday, the Delhi High Court dismissed his plea challenging a court order allowing the transfer of hearing in the case from one judge to another.

On September 23, Principal District and Sessions Judge (Rouse Avenue Courts) Vinay Kumar Gupta had allowed the ED’s transfer petition in the case. The case was transferred from the court of Special Judge Geetanjli Goel to that of Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna held Saturday that “the question is not of an integrity or uprightness of the judge; or of the authorities over which the petitioner once had jurisdiction” but as noted by the principal district and sessions judge in the impugned order, “is of an ‘apprehension in the mind of a party’”.