After turning the renovation of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence into a political talking point during the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, the BJP is bringing the controversy back into focus ahead of the Punjab polls. The BJP government in Delhi has announced that the building, which it termed ‘Sheesh Mahal’. will be “opened to the public” from next week.

“We will show people how every room inside the Sheesh Mahal has smart lighting systems, with colours that can be changed remotely to pink, blue, brown and black. We will also show them the curtains reportedly worth crores of rupees and the marble imported from Vietnam,” said Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Tuesday, while announcing that the government would organise a tour of the entire premises “so that people could see it for themselves”.

The renovation and beautification of the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines, North Delhi, in which Kejriwal and his family lived in since 2015, became a subject of a probe initiated by the Vigilance Department in 2024 after allegations of irregularities and exorbitant expenditure cropped up.

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Kejriwal vacated the bungalow in October 2024 after stepping down from office, but the issue has remained alive over the years.

The BJP has cited the case of this bungalow to allege corruption and misuse of public money under the AAP government in Delhi. During the 2025 assembly polls, it had even displayed miniature replicas of the bungalow at its rallies and public meetings. The AAP dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March this year stated that the renovation work was completed at a cost of Rs 33.66 crore — about 342% higher than the estimated cost. It noted that out of the total expenditure, Rs 18.88 crore was spent on “superior specifications, artistic, antique and ornamental” items.

On Tuesday, Singh said that the decision to open it to the public, as opposed to converting it into a State Guest House as planned earlier by the government, was taken “keeping in mind the interests of the people of Delhi” and “requests from journalists”.

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“My first priority is to organise a special tour for our media colleagues. We want the national media to be the first to see what ‘Sheesh Mahal’ looks like from the inside… Starting next week, people will be able to visit it. Details regarding ticketing and reservations will be announced next week,” he said.

Singh alleged that only one room of the premises, with photographs of Bhagat Singh and B R Ambedkar displayed, had been shown to the public by the previous AAP government while access to the rest of the building remained restricted.

Taking aim at Kejriwal, he said, “A person who had claimed that he would neither own a car nor live in a bungalow first got several bungalows demolished, along with a number of servants’ quarters and garages, before constructing the ‘Sheesh Mahal’.”